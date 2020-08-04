Exercise classes at the Rupert EHC facility are cancelled to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Volunteer Fire Department’s Thursday meeting will not be held due to the spreading pandemic. For info call 253-5071.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Mask usage is requested. The associated benefit breakfast will not be held.
This year’s ACCDA Annual Taco Salad Dinner will not be held due to the virus, but the Annual Business/Community Meeting will be, 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, in the cafeteria. Masks and social distancing are requested. The Inter-Organizational Meeting follows at 11 a.m. and will be held outside, if possible, so bring a chair.
The currently active Perseids meteor shower peaks next Wednesday or Thursday nights with up to 50-75 per hour. Dark rural locations are best for viewing.
Speaking of space, Jeff Burgess blasted off for Mars last Thursday. The trip of more than 300 million miles will take seven months. Then on February 18, Jeff Burgess will land on Mars in Jezero Crater, along with nearly eleven million other earthlings’ names, attached to the Mars rover Perseverance. The opportunity was offered last year by NASA and I just couldn’t resist being able to say, “Jeff Burgess is out of this world!”
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
