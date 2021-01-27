The Full Wolf Moon is official Thursday at 2:18 p.m.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, originally scheduled for Friday, is cancelled. Organizers hope to restart as vaccinations become widespread.
Next Wednesday is “Carrot Cake Day.” Some say it was invented in the Middle Ages when sugar was high priced and rare. Carrots are said to fight free radical damage and promote good vision.
Reddish Mars continues to dim as its distance from us increases. Right after dusk, it is high in the southern sky, and then descends as the night advances.
The memory of longtime resident and colorful personality J.D. Puddy Jr., has been honored since 1988 with a perpetual scholarship in his name. Thanks to the efforts of James Gilliam and EHC, some deserving graduating senior will receive financial assistance for higher education. For more information, or an application, contact an EHC member.
I am convinced I saw some low growing bushes last week with the beginnings of bud swell. And I’ve noticed winter garden weeds starting to seed. This all gets me to thinking about my spring garden and what I can do to get a jump on the season. For more on the subject check out the garden column found elsewhere in this edition.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
