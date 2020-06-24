The Farmers’ Almanac says this week and next are good days for cutting firewood.
All activities at the EHC building in Rupert remain cancelled this week.
Venus has now moved from “Evening Star” status to “Morning Star,” as it continues to brighten low in the eastern predawn sky.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck will not be held Friday at the Foursquare Church.
The first quarter moon is official Sunday at 3:16 a.m.
Note that the Sunday worship service, at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, is being held at 10:45 a.m., not p.m. as misprinted last week. No reports of anyone showing up at that time but let’s get it right. The governor’s directives on social distancing are encouraged.
The Alread Independence Day Fireworks will be held at dusk on the 4th, although there will be no food and drink vendors. Organizers ask that spectators stay in their vehicles or wear masks and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Fireworks t-shirts are available in advance through Robin Chavez and Ashley Paulin.
That bit of summer heat last week saw my dogs moving away from their regular nighttime sleeping locations around the house to the other end of the driveway. In past years that has meant the copperheads were coming in close at night to hunt for mice under my house, nearby outbuildings and woodpile. While I have read they are very low on the list of “likely to die from,” they lead the “most likely bit by” list. I guess I should stop wearing sandals when I go out at night.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
