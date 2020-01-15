Wednesday, The Bookmobile visits Tilly at 10:30 a.m. and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Ex-chief William Webb has stepped down due to health issues. Tammy Webb has stepped up from assistant chief and is now the new info contact number: 253-5071.
Friday night, the y-Ursae Minorid meteor shower peaks with three per hour. Then Saturday morning about 4 a.m. Mars pairs with the waning crescent moon.
Tuesday is Squirrel Appreciation Day. If you’ve ever had them make a mess in your attic or outbuilding, you probably are wondering “Why?!” After all they are rodents! But turns out they’re interesting. The smallest, the African Pygmy, is only 3 inches long. The largest, the Indian Giant, is 3 feet long. But no matter the size, their front teeth can grow 6 inches per year. Which explains why they chew so much, to keep those teeth whittled down.
It’s time to start thinking Spring garden.
Seeds to start indoors soon, for transplanting later, include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, collard, kale, pea, and rutabaga. For more, get a good gardening book at the library.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
– Jeff Burgess
