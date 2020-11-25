The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, always scheduled the last Friday of the month, has been canceled this Friday.
Friday and Saturday are the best days to color your hair, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Monday, the Full Beaver Moon, or Frost Moon, is official at 3:29 a.m. At that time a penumbral eclipse will take place, as earth’s faint outer shadow will cover about 82 percent of the moon’s surface. It will be noticeable for one hour.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For info call 253-5071.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the Crabtree Foursquare Church has canceled its Holiday Celebration on December 5. Sunday morning service and Wednesday‘s prayer night continue.
The Modern Gun Hunt for deer continues through next Sunday (12/6). Check the Regs for details.
If you would like to see something that has not been seen since 1623, mark your calendar on December 21 for the Great Conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn will appear from Earth to be so close together they’ll seem as one.
With leaf drop complete it’s time to take my annual Archey Fork Valley Scenic Loop drive. The entire drive remains on top of the plateau, offering some incredible overviews of Archey Fork, South Fork and Middle Fork of the Little Red River. Take Hwys. 16, 27, 254 and 65. The drive takes around two hours and due to multiple twist and turns, needs a designated non-rubbernecker as driver.
Louis Jackson’s cottonpicker turned sugar cane picker and processor picked and processed one row of cane recently.
“I really thought I had it right this year,” lamented Louis. One row in his 4 acre field took two hours even with neighbor James Williams’ help, due to multiple jams in the processor. He says he has solved the problem and will try another row this week.
For December gardening ideas see “Return to Lalla’s Garden“ elsewhere in this edition.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
