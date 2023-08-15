School has started. Be mindful of kids and stopped school buses.
On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Sorry for the error last week regarding the Ozark Farmhouse Food Truck at the Alread school grounds. Owner Nick Taylor was in Germany learning to dry-age meat from a 450 year old company. The food truck returns this Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The Perseid meteor shower was a fizzle due to cloudy skies last weekend . But two lesser meteor shower are underway and continue into September.
Alread EHC announced the return of bingo to their Rupert facility next month. More details coming soon.
The hunting season begins shortly. Licenses can easily be purchased through the AGFC Online Licensing System. An AGFC mobile app is also available.
A wetter than usual August is producing a bounty of summer vegetables. Also benefiting are our wide array of pollinators and wildflowers. Color can be spotted in fields and roadsides throughout the county.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.