Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Sunday, the modern gun deer hunt ends. The next opportunity for modern gun is during Christmas holiday, December 26-28. Check The Regs for more.
Next Tuesday, before first light, the Phi-Cassiopeia meteor shower peaks. Look north.
Next Wednesday, before first light, Mars will appear to pass behind the full moon. December’s full moon is called Cold Moon and Long Night Moon.
“If I kill a deer with my vehicle can I keep it for meat?” AGFC says “Yes” but wants you to report it to them. It doesn’t count on a hunter’s season limit. Check The Regs.
For holiday gift giving ideas, check out the “12 Months of Gardening” column in this edition of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
