Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Coming up Monday, beginning an hour after midnight, the waning gibbous moon pairs with Saturn and Jupiter. By first light, the trio will be low in the southern sky.
Next Wednesday, the last quarter moon is official at 2:24 a.m.
RallyX auto racing returns to Crabtree Saturday, June 5. For more info check their Facebook page or search: arscca.org.
The Crabtree Cemetery Decoration Day is set for Sunday, June 6, beginning at 10 a.m.
ACRDC will meet June 7.
The wild blackberry blossoms are beginning to fade and with all chances of cold weather behind us, there are plenty of reasons to plant a few vegetables before summer’s heat arrives. For more information on getting your warm weather garden going, see “12 Months of Gardening” elsewhere in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
