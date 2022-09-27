Friday, the Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Friday and Saturday is the Hwy 254 and Hwy 16 Yard Sale. The change to fall colors has begun making it a great time to take a scenic drive in the county’s high country.
Sunday, the first quarter moon is official at 7:14 p.m.
Monday, ACRDC meets at 4 p.m. in the FUN Park at 4 p.m., weather permitting, or the EHC facility in Rupert. To get on the agenda call 501-745-5278.
Wednesday night, the Camelopardalid meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour. Look north.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call Tammy Webb for details at 501-253-5071.
I’m nominating Crabtree’s Louis Jackson for the Persistence in Adversity Award. He tells me he’s making another go at getting the county’s only cotton-picker turned sugarcane-picker and processor back in the field for another attempt this year. Between wild hogs, bad seed, early frosts and equipment failures he’s had a tough several years trying to make molasses. This year he’s having some hydraulic issues with his picker. If you can help give him a call.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
