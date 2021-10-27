Quilting is being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays by EHC. This is open to seasoned veterans as well as rookies. For details call 501-745-2304.
Thursday, the third quarter moon is official at 3:05 p.m.
Friday, Crabtree’s Senior Night, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Saturday’s Alread Fall Festival has been cancelled.
Saturday, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with registration starting shortly thereafter. For more, visit their Facebook page or search: arscca.org.
Wednesday, the county EHC holds its board meeting, 9:30 a.m., at the Extension Office, 1396 Hwy. 65S, Clinton.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-745-2232.
Modern gun deer hunt season opens November 13. Check The Regs for details.
No frost yet but leaf drop is accelerating. Autumn’s breathtaking color peak will be here soon.
Last Saturday, I found what may end up being the last batch of muscadines for the year. It reminded me to check the blueberry bushes one more time, where I was rewarded with two plump, sweet ones.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
