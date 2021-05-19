EHC exercise classes are ongoing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 – 11 a.m., at their building in Rupert. The four part class is aimed at senior citizens but others in need are invited.
The Full Milk Moon is official next Wednesday at 6:14 a.m. Also has been called Flower and Corn Planting Full Moon. This will be the biggest of four supermoons this year and will appear 8 percent larger than average due to its closeness to Earth.
Next Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck at the Foursquare Church has been cancelled.
June 5, RallyX Auto Racing, round 4, returns to Crabtree. For registration and general information, check their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
June 6 is set for Crabtree Cemetery Decoration Day.
With timely rains, the huckleberries continue to swell. Looks like it’s going to be a bumper crop this year.
Recent cooler temperatures have allowed me a few more night walks with no snake concerns. But as it continues to get warmer, pit vipers will be more likely hunting at night.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.