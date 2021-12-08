Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m., or by Zoom, depending on weather. For Zoom invite call 501-745-5278.
Friday morning, 3:30-5:30 a.m., might be a good time to see Comet Leonard, low in the eastern sky. Binoculars, or a telescope, will help.
Friday at 7:35 p.m., the first quarter moon is official.
Muzzleloaders get their last shot at deer this year Saturday through Monday. Check The Regs for details.
Saturday, 8-10 a.m., is Recycling Day at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same location, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m. And then at 10a.m., the Inter-Organizational meeting will be held. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Sunday is the Alread Community Christmas Party and Lighting of the Park. Activities begin at 1 p.m. with lights set up. Volunteers are welcome. Potluck supper is at 4 p.m., followed by Santa and lightning of the lights at dusk.
Tuesday morning before first light, the Geminid meteor shower peaks with possibly 120 per hour. Best time is predicted to be 2 a.m. but moonlight will compete this year.
Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
“Great necessities call out great virtues.” – Abigail Adams
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
