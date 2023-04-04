Crabtree news

On Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call 501-253-5071.
On Saturday, 8-10 a.m., is Recycling Day at the Alread Cafeteria. Same day and location, at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets, followed by the AIM meeting at 10 a.m.
Saturday and Sunday is the Special Youth Turkey Hunt. A free customer identification number is required and available at agfc.com. Check The Regs for more.
On Sunday, numerous Easter celebrations are scheduled.
Next Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets at their facility in Rupert. For details call 501-745-5278.
The Alread Community Resource Development Corporation’s Dissolution and Celebration Meeting is scheduled for April 29. A meal is included. For more info call 501-745-5430.
Tulips and redbud trees are blooming now, and leaf out is accelerating. Looks like I can get one more full moon light only night hike in before the forest floor is shaded. Tommy Sharp of Clinton reported the first snake sighting of the season but pit vipers are still holding close to their dens until the warmup is complete.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
