Exercise classes, quilting, the regular monthly meeting and benefit Italian Dinner and bingo are all cancelled at the EHC building in Rupert.
All group activities at the Crabtree Foursquare Church are canceled this week.
The last quarter moon is official Thursday at 9:03 a.m.
It will rise around midnight and be visible in the south during morning daylight.
Friday morning, beginning at 4 a.m., it will pair with reddish Mars, which will be to the upper right.
The Farmers Almanac says Friday and Saturday are good days to plant below ground crops, and Sunday through Tuesday are good days to cut hay.
Saturday, beginning about 7:30 a.m., spring cleaning will be held at the Crowell Mountain Cemetery.
Organizers say social distancing will be practiced, and you’re asked to bring your own tools.
Last Saturday morning it was 38 degrees on my front porch.
A neighbor reported 36. We got lucky as there were freeze reports just north of the county.
Hopefully this is the last of this year’s “Blackberry Winter.”
Marge Koone reported a young black panther sighting last Saturday, west of Alread.
She said it crossed the road over a hundred yards in front of her, but the long tail was unmistakable.
Two other neighbors believed they saw the same cat earlier that day.
This is the second big cat Marge has seen out her way, the first being more of a tan color.
Mountain lions are said to be able to bound 40 feet on the run, leap vertically 15 to 18 feet and peak on a sprint at 50 mph.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
