Thursday, the First Quarter Moon is official at 6:45 a.m.
Thursday, EHC meets in the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m. Bring a chair and wear a mask. In the event of inclement weather, call 501-745-5278 for a Zoom invitation.
Saturday, Modern Gun Deer Season opens and continues through December 5. Check The Regs for details. It’s a good time to wear hunter’s orange while hiking in the forest.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also there, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m.
Saturday, 4 p.m., ACRDC holds its annual meeting. This is a Zoom meeting. Call Burtie for an invite, 501-745-5278.
Saturday night, EHC’s Chili and Soup Supper with Bingo has been postponed.
Tuesday overnight, the Leonids meteor shower peaks with 15 per hour. Look to the northeast through next Friday night.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Some neighbors have said the fall colors overall are off a bit this year. That being said, there are still spots that are knock your socks off gorgeous. Enjoy it while it lasts.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
