On Thursdays you can start quilting with the pros at Alread EH. For details call 501-745-2304.
Thursday, VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Next Wednesday, the third quarter moon is official at 4:32 p.m.
It’s time to re-enroll in 4-H for the new year. For details go to: 4h.uada.edu/join.
Rabbit and squirrel can still be hunted through Feb. 28. Check The Regs for details.
The second snowplough event of the season removed most of the centerline reflectors out this way. I noted the same on Highway 65. So for the cost of who knows how many tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money, we were a little safer for about a month. There just has to be a better way.
Gardening season is rapidly approaching. The serious have already started seedlings indoors and are waiting for the perfect moment to plant out. For tips on successful gardening see “12 Months of Gardening” here in The Democrat next week.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
