Just a reminder, your participation in the Census benefits our area in many ways.
As of this writing, a freeze morning was predicted early this week. Warm weather crops will need to be protected if you’ve planted out. Also potted decoratives sheltered.
Exercise classes at the EHC building in Rupert, normally Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11 a.m., are cancelled, as has been Quilting on Thursday.
The Bookmobile’s visit to Tilly and Mt. Zion, Wednesday morning, has been cancelled.
The Lyrid meteor shower starts Thursday and peaks on the night of April 22-23. The first written record of the shower was made in 687 B.C. in China. Expect 10-20 per hour, although some years have seen over 100 per hour.
The Farmers Almanac says Saturday and Sunday are good days to plant below ground crops, and for making jams or jellies. Also, Monday and Tuesday are good days to dry fruit, vegetables and meat.
Next Wednesday is Earth Day, an event created in the belief we can save the planet from ourselves.
Mars is swelling in brightness this month. Look for it’s orange-red color in the southeast before first light.
I’ve found mosquito larva in my rainwater barrels. You can reduce mosquito populations in your area by checking all your “catchwaters” regularly for larva and dumping when found.
Another control method is to attract bats by putting up a bat house. A single bat can eat hundreds per night. Birds like them too, particularly purple martins, swallows, waterfowl and some songbirds. In your pond, larva are eaten by goldfish, guppies, bass, bluegill and catfish.
This past week, the long view in the forest disappeared as leaf out continues to accelerate. Enjoy the changes.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
