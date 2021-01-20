Prayer Night continues at the Crabtree Foursquare Church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
EHC’s “Quilting Thursdays” is still on hold. We will let you know when that changes.
Due to its closeness to the sun, Mercury never gets high above the horizon, but Saturday, just after dark, about 6 p.m., it will be at its highest. You will need an unobstructed view to the west-southwestern sky. A family telescope will show it in a waning half-illuminated phase.
Next Thursday, the full moon is official at 1:16 p.m. Due to hungry, howling wolves outside their villages, the Algonquin tribes of America called it the Wolf Moon. In other times and places it has been called Ice Moon, Old Moon and Moon after Yule.
Iris Derow was a driving force in resource development for the Alread area community until her death August 12, 1993 in an auto accident. Her energy and dedication is commemorated each year through the offering of scholarships to deserving high school seniors seeking to further their education. For an application form or more info contact a member of ACRDC.
Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Check the Regs for details.
It’s not too early to start some early spring vegetable seeds indoors, if you want to get a jump on the season when conditions warrant planting out.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
