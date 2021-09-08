Our county fair is underway through Saturday.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m, EHC holds its monthly meeting in the FUN Park. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Thursday night, bright Venus pairs with the waxing crescent moon.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Also, the same day and place, 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Saturday, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree for Round 5. For details check out their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
Sunday’s Poker Run has been cancelled.
Monday, the first quarter moon is official at 3:39 p.m.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
October 1 and 2 is the Hwy. 254 & Hwy 16 Annual Yard Sale. It’s a great time of year to explore some of the less developed parts of the county and see the beginning of fall color.
I continue to run into spider webs on my daily walks, so I looked it up. Turns out most of those webs are made by female spiders getting ready to lay eggs as soon as a roaming male finds them. This time of year they tend to spin their webs at night, making them bigger and more obvious so the mating season will be complete before cold weather sets in. It is an incredible world we live in and a walk in the woods now will put it right in your face.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
