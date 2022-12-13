Crabtree news

On Thursdays, quilting at the Alread EH is offered, 9-10 a.m. If you are interested call Sheila at 501-745-2304.
Friday, the third quarter moon is official at 7:27 a.m. Monday night, the Leonis Minorid meteor shower peaks. Look high to the south. Next Wednesday is the winter solstice and the longest night of the year.
Also that day, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled. Next Thursday, the Ursid meteor shower peaks.
Alread’s ACRDC was formed in 1989 to support the community’s highly rated school system. With the state’s consolidation plan the school was lost and increasingly the community’s youth. ACRDC members are in the midst of soul searching whether they still have a viable role in the community. Speak your mind by calling Susan 501-745-5430, or Burtie at 501-745-5278. New ideas are welcomed.
While we have had some snow and cold temperatures already, the Climate Prediction Center says, due to El Niño, it could be warmer and drier here than average. Old Farmers Almanac says “shivery, wet and slushy.”
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
