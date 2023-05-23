Crabtree news

Squirrel Hunting Season is underway. Dogs are allowed to assist. Check The Regs for details.
On Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Saturday’s first quarter moon is official at 10:22 a.m.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For more info call Fire Chief Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
The Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks is scheduled for Saturday, July 1. Mark you calendar for the “Best in the West.”
Businesses, out this way, are few and far between. So it’s worth noting when one starts. Rizza and Nick Taylor, with Elizabeth Adams of Adam’s Off Grid Homestead, will be offering special events and catering services with their new Farmhouse Food Trailer. Additionally, they will offer the public service Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the Alread Cafeteria soon. The plan includes a seating area, Wi-Fi and restrooms.
Thanks goes to several neighbors who participated in “No Mow May” to help pollinators and ground nesting birds get off to a good start this year.
For tips on getting the garden ready for summer, checkout the “12 Months of Gardening” column in next week’s edition of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.