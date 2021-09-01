Quilting opportunities continue at EHC. If you are interested call Sheila, 745-2304.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
Thursday through Saturday, pre-entry for items for the VBC Fair are being accepted nightly, 6 – 8 p.m. For more call Jessa Heavin, 745-7117.
Friday, after sunset, Mercury is at its peak, 11 degrees above the horizon. You’ll need a clear view to the west.
Monday, the VBC Fair begins at noon and runs through the 11th.
Also Monday, the New Moon is official at 7:51 p.m.
Next Thursday, the E-Perseids meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour. Look high in the southwest.
Saturday, September 11, RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree. For more, check their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
September 15 is the deadline to sign up for Master Gardener’s online training. Interested persons can call the VBC Extension office, 501-745-7117.
I’ve noted a few trees have started to drop their leaves. Seemed early so I checked. The “autumnal equinox” is only three weeks off, September 22. That’s the official astronomical beginning of fall, when daylight hours will be about equal to nightdark hours.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
