The Bookmobile will not be visiting Tilly and Zion Hill on Wednesday.
Friday, in the eastern predawn sky, the waning crescent moon pairs with bright Venus.
The Grilled & Picnic Favorites Supper and Bingo, originally scheduled for Friday night, in the EHC building in Rupert, has been cancelled.
The New Moon is official Monday at 12:33 p.m.
Next week, through the weekend, are good days for cutting firewood, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. To avoid heat stroke wear light weight clothing, protect against sunburn, drink plenty of fluids and take it easy during the hottest parts of the day.
Saturday last, I got up at 3 a.m. to see comet NEOWISE. They say it’s the best since comet Hal-Bopp in 1997, in the northern hemisphere. It is dim but I found it. The tail is still impressive since it just had a close encounter with the sun. That will fade. Beginning this week, it appears low in the northwest, below the stars of the Big Dipper, after sunset. It’s faint and fuzzy with the naked eye. Binoculars vastly improve the detail. A family telescope would be even better. It will continue to dwindle into August.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
