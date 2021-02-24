The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, normally held the last Friday of each month at the Foursquare Church, will not be held this Friday.
The full Snow Moon will be official Saturday at 2:17 a.m. Also called Hunger Moon and Storm Moon, it is the last full moon of winter.
ARSCCA holds a RallyX Test And Tune Event Saturday in Crabtree. Check out their Facebook page for details.
Sunday morning, just before first light, bright Mercury reaches its high point in the sky. Look low in the east. Jupiter and Saturn will be nearby.
Now through Sunday is the last chance for archers to harvest deer this season. Check the Regs for details.
ACRDC holds a virtual board meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. Interested persons can call 745-5278, or email Burtie at burtie@artelco.com for confirmation and a Zoom invitation.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting. For more info call Tammy at 253-5071.
After traveling seven months through space, Jeff Burgess landed in Jezero Crater on Mars last week, along with the names of eleven million other earthlings, laser etched on computer chips, mounted on the Mars rover Perseverance.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
