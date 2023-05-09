Crabtree news

On Thursday, EHC holds its monthly meeting. For details call 745-5278.
On Friday, the third quarter moon is official at 9:28 a.m.
Also Friday, EHC holds a plant and bake sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., across from Cash Saver in Clinton.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same place, at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets, followed by the AIM meeting at 10 a.m.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
Venus continues to shine brightly, through the month, after sunset in the west.
ACRDC’s dissolution meeting was viewed as bittersweet by many. 34 years of actively supporting the Alread community ends with a few legal details to complete and the granting of remaining assets to ACCDA and EHC.
Take time to smell the peonies.
The wild blackberries are blooming now, which is often accompanied by the last cold snap of the season.
A friend on Holly Mountain reports, while making the long drive from their house to the highway, they had a panther run across the road in front of them. That’s the second sighting reported in the past 2 months.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
