Thursday, the New Moon is official at 4:14 p.m.
Later that day, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071. Volunteers Stephen Burnett, Cathy Meredith Atchley, Deena Rath and Dale Rath recently graduated from the Emergency Responders Medical program. If you would like to volunteer call 501-745-2232.
Next Wednesday, predawn, Saturn pairs with the crescent moon. Jupiter will also be nearby and even closer the next morning.
EHC’s Annual Chili & Soup Supper and Bingo, originally scheduled for November 13, has been postponed.
Also November 13, ACRDC holds its annual meeting at 4 p.m.
The Alread Community Cafeteria now has a new roof thanks to the generous donations of many and the work of Brian Paullin, Tommy Ryan, Vince Jones, Jeff Bruce, Dean Paullin, Matt Paullin, Waymon Bruce, Jimmy Talley, Scott Koone, Corey Paullin, Harold McDonald, and Boyd Jackson.
The long view in the forest is increasingly coming into focus as leaf drop approaches 50 percent. The coming hard freeze will accelerate the process.
“All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware,” Martin Buber
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
