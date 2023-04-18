Crabtree news

On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Saturday night, the Lyrid meteor shower peaks with 20 per hour, although past years have seen brief surges to 100 per hour, with occasional fireballs. Best viewing is with a wide open sky free of light pollution.
After sunset, Saturday and Sunday, the crescent moon pairs with Venus in the west.
Next Saturday, ACRDC meets to celebrate 34 years of service to the Alread community. A light meal begins at 5 p.m. in the EHC’s Rupert facility. The public is invited.
The spring turkey hunt is now underway. Check The Regs for details.
Over the years I’ve heard several reports of mountain lion sightings, seen two hunter camera photos of hindquarters and tails, and once heard the big cat’s growl and yowl. But last week, for the first time, I heard a report of a goat being attacked near Route 254, in the northwest part of the county. There is no reason to be concerned though since Arkansas Game and Fish reassures there are no mountain lions in our area.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
