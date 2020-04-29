Exercise classes, normally held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11 a.m., at the EHC building in Rupert, are cancelled, as is quilting on Thursday.
According to the Farmers Almanac, Friday is a good day to quit smoking and wean animals and children. It also says next Monday and Tuesday are good days to get married.
Next Monday/Tuesday night is the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower. It is caused by the debris trail left by Halley’s Comet.
Best viewing will be after midnight in a dark location. The moonlight will hide the dim ones.
I had a delightful visit with Nellie McEntire and her husband Jim, last week, including a tour of their personal botanical garden.
Jim had stories of monsters in the river and being a ringleader in a jail breakout, but Nellie wanted to talk flowers and plantings. She truly has put together an awesome display, and while she apologized for not keeping up with it as much as in the past, I pointed out she had received recognition of excellence by the Master Gardeners this season.
Marge Koone called to say she had seen the beginning of the wild blackberry bloom on Rex Road, Friday last. Doesn’t look like we’re going to get a “Blackberry Winter” this year, which is what old-timers call the last cold snap of the season, often happening when the blackberries bloom. So I’m full speed ahead on getting the rest of my warm weather crops out in the garden.
Marge also mentioned she’d seen northern orioles and rose-breasted grosbeaks passing through on migration. I was glad to hear the birds aren’t limiting their travel.
I saw my first snake in the garden last week. It reminded me that the pit vipers will soon be wandering further from their dens. I once read the number one bite site by copperheads on humans are hands and lower arms. So look ahead before sticking your paws into a place you can’t see.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
