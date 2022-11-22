Crabtree news

Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Monday, the November Orionids meteor shower peaks. Look to the constellation Orion.
Next Wednesday, the first quarter moon is official at 8:36 a.m.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
Last week’s annual ACRDC Members Meeting decided to explore options for dissolution of the organization. If you want to input, call 501-745-5278, or email alreadACRDC@gmail.com.
The Extension Service offers private pesticide applicator training December 13 at Petit Jean Electric. For details call 501-745-7117.
AGFC reminds motorists to keep a watchful eye for deer, particularly at dawn and dusk. Deer crossing signs are where they are for a reason. Slow down.
I was surprised by our early, first two, short-lived snowfalls, and then delighted to wake up last Friday morning to a fine covering of snow again. That makes three and it’s still November. Neighbors reported flurries that day, and one noted the bumper crop of acorns this year. Folklore suggests that may indicate a hard winter.
If you have info about the Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
