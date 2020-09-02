This week Venus reaches its highest point in the morning sky. Look east before sunrise.
EHC exercise classes, in Rupert, remain cancelled.
The Volunteer Fire Department meeting is canceled on Thursday. For info call 253-5071.
The moon pairs, very closely, with Mars Saturday night.
Prayer Night has returned to the Crabtree Foursquare Church, but is now Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Also that night, the e-Perseid meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour.
The Poker Run is still planned for Saturday, September 12. Signup at the Alread FUN Park beginning at 8 a.m.
RallyX auto racing returns to Crabtree, Saturday, Sept. 19. For registration info search: arssca.org, or visit their Facebook page.
Archery deer season opens Sept. 26. Check the Regs for details.
The Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 254 Yard Sale is scheduled for the first Friday and Saturday in October.
We’ve had several hurricane remnants blow through the county over the years, but I don’t remember any blowing as hard as Laura did last week. Tree limbs came down in multiple locations. At one point the trees weren’t just leaning, they were dancing.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
