EHC offers a four part exercise class at their facility in Rupert, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11 a.m. While it is geared towards seniors, anyone who feels they could benefit is invited.
Thursday, the first quarter moon is official at 10:54 a.m.
Sunday, the summer solstice is at 10:32 p.m., and astronomically the beginning of summer. At the same time, in our planet’s Southern Hemisphere, winter begins.
Next Thursday, the Full Strawberry Moon is official at 1:39 p.m.
The Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks is set for Saturday, July 3, 6 to 11 p.m., at the FUN Park. Everyone is invited.
Recent RallyX Auto Racing, in Crabtree, went well, except for a late rain shower. High point total on ten rounds went to Christina Garland. Racing returns in September.
I’m just back from visiting my mom, Pat Meeter, out of state. It was a wonderful visit but I’m so very glad to be back. The pace of life here and the country friendly people, are much more to my liking.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.