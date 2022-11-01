Crabtree news

Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For more call 501-253-5071.
Saturday and Sunday, the special modern gun youth deer hunt will be held. Check The Regs for details.
Tuesday, November’s full moon is often called the Beaver Moon, and includes an eclipse this year. Coverage begins at 3:09 a.m., will be total by 4:16 a.m. and last over an hour. This is the first time in U.S. history for an Election Day total lunar eclipse.
November 12 is the beginning of modern gun season for deer and continues through December 4. Deer with collars can be taken. AGFC asks that these collars be turned in for research purposes in regards to chronic wasting disease. See The Regs for details.
The annual Alread Community Resource Development Corporation members meeting is set for November 19. Membership expansion and retention ideas welcomed.
A recent survey indicates a 10 year high in Arkansas wild turkey reproduction.
I noted that the centerline reflectors this year are heavier duty than the first ones that appeared out this way. With NOAA predicting low precipitation through January maybe this year they’ll set a record for longevity.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
