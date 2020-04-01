Exercise classes at the EHC building in Rupert, normally held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11 a.m., have been cancelled until further notice.
Prayer Night, at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, normally held Tuesdays at 7 p.m., has been cancelled until further notice.
The application deadline for the two Alread scholarships offered to graduating seniors is Wednesday.
The fire department’s monthly meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., has been canceled.
The Farmers Almanac says Wednesday and Thursday are good for planting above ground crops, grafting, pollinating and baking. Then suggests Friday and Saturday are good for pruning to encourage growth. And finally says the fishing will be good Wednesday through next Tuesday.
Sunday is First Contact Day, which according to Star Trek lore, is the day in 2063 when Earthlings first meet the Vulcans.
Next Wednesday, the full moon will be official at 9:35 p.m. It will be the third Super Moon of the year, meaning it’s a bit closer to earth than usual, hence a bit bigger and brighter. Native Americans called this one the Full Pink Moon since wild ground phlox blooms now. Others called it Sprouting Grass Moon, Growing Moon and Egg Moon.
An excited neighbor sent me a photo of a purple iris blooming in her yard. I checked mine and none are near blooming. While spring is definitely here, frost is still possible.
If you have info about the Greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
