The virus surge has most events up this way cancelled. But that can’t stop us from looking up.
Jupiter and Saturn continue to draw closer in the southwestern sky after sunset.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Friday through Sunday are the best days this month to make jams and jellies.
The Northern Winter Solstice is official Monday at 4:02 a.m. The noonday sun will be at its lowest of the year as winter officially begins.
Monday after sunset in the southwest, the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter occurs, as they appear to become one. See it early as they drop below the horizon by 7 p.m. While they look close from earth, actually they are 400 million miles apart. If you miss it this time you can see it again in 2080.
Also Monday, the first quarter moon is official at 5:41 p.m.
Next Tuesday morning, before first light, the Ursids meteor shower peaks with up to 10 per hour. They will appear to be coming from the direction of the Little Dipper.
Next Wednesday, the waxing gibbous moon pairs with Mars.
Talked with Burtie Harder about her winter garden. She said it has been easy to keep it going this year as the low temperatures have not held on for any length of time. Among several vegetables mentioned, I remember lettuce, kale and brussel sprouts. I’d love to hear about other successful winter gardens.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
