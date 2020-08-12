EHC will meet Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Alread FUN Park. Wearing a mask and social distancing are required. Bring a chair. All other EHC activities, at their Rupert facility, are cancelled in support of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The K-Cygnid meteor shower peaks next Tuesday night with 3 per hour. There will also be a few stragglers from the Perseid meteor shower’s peak this week.
Moonlight drowning out the faint ones won’t be much of an issue as the New Moon is official next Tuesday at 9:41 p.m. making it very dark all night.
Just a reminder, Crabtree Cemetery upkeep donations are always appreciated. Make your check to “Crabtree Cemetery Fund” and mail to Barbara Jackson, 10766 Hwy 16W, Clinton AR 72031.
A neighbor tells me they’ve seen a few hints of color change around their place. Where I am, it’s all lush summer green still except for a few low-growing sumacs starting to show some red.
Dragonflies are out in force, up this way, with fields of thousands on the wing, in some locations. That’s a good thing since they are very big eaters of mosquitoes, termites, deer flies, black flies, horseflies and midges.
You can increase numbers in your location with a small pond that holds water year round. For best results have some shallow edges, depth about two feet, submerged and floating plants, and no fish, frogs or ducks.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
