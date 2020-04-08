This week, Venus continues to brighten in the west after sunset.
Wednesday, The Farmers Almanac says is a good day to cut hair to discourage growth.
All group activities at the Crabtree Foursquare Church are cancelled.
Thursday, quilting, at the EHC building in Rupert, normally held 9-11 a.m., is cancelled, as is their monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m., the same day.
Thursday and Friday are good days to plant below ground crops, can and pickle vegetables & fruits, and brew beer or cider, according to the Farmers Almanac.
Saturday, Recycling Day, the benefit breakfast, Easter egg hunt preparation and the Easter Egg Hunt, all in Alread, have been cancelled.
Prune to discourage growth on Saturday and Sunday.
Next Tuesday, the last quarter moon is official at 5:56 p.m. It rises about midnight and remains visible, in the south, during morning daylight.
After a day of working outside, last week, I picked off over 20 ticks.
The season has begun. Protect yourself.
Last Friday, during a night walk, I heard the first full-throated whippoorwill call this year.
Not quite the relentless and seemingly endless call coming soon but he managed a full 12 call cycles before falling silent, only to start up again, more briefly, moments later.
The thought came to me that the earth continues to circle the sun, the seasons advance and critters do what critters do oblivious to the human condition.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess at 745-1249.
