The monthly Volunteer Fire Department meeting, normally held the first Thursday at 7 p.m., is cancelled. For info call 253-5071.
The Alread Independence Day Fireworks are a go, this Saturday at dusk. Organizers ask that spectators stay in their vehicles, or wear masks and follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
The full moon is official Saturday at 11:44 p.m. It’s often called the Buck Full Moon, as male deer begin to grow their velvety antlers about now, but has also been called Hay Moon and Thunder Moon. There will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse, at this time. But don’t wait up for it as the moon won’t be passing through the dark part of the earth’s shadow and this event will be almost imperceptible.
The Farmer’s Almanac says Monday and Tuesday are good days to dig post holes and wash wooden floors. Seems to me there are no good days to dig post holes around here.
The summer night sounds are in full swing. In addition to crickets and katydids, I’ve had a lot of frogs around the house calling with a quick trill. Wondering what they might be I researched on the internet. Upon playing a frog recording at high volume, all the outdoor frogs, who had gone silent, leaped back into their chorus. The internet frog was a Gray Tree Frog, and I guess, told his brothers it was ok to sing again.
I’ve run across Japanese Beetles in three locations in the county this past week. Regardless of your control method, do it quickly to avoid extensive damage.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
