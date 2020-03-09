Thursday, the monthly EHC meeting is at 1:30 p.m., in their building in Rupert.
Saturday is Recycling Day in Alread, 8 to 11 a.m. At the same time, a Benefit Breakfast is being held in the cafeteria, by ACCDA.
Saturday night, the y-Normid meteor shower peaks, with up to 6 per hour. Look to the south.
Next Wednesday, before first light, the moon pairs with Mars, then Jupiter. After sunset that night, the moon pairs with Saturn.
There is still time to plant cool weather transplants in the garden, and warm weather plant seed can still be started indoors.
The warming weather has the Peepers singing their annual mating song. I’ve noticed their gelatinous egg masses in my pond. Various fruit trees have started to bloom. The buds on some trees and bushes have started to swell. The changing of the seasons can be glorious. Don’t miss it.
If you have info regarding the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
