Crabtree news

Thursday, EHC meets in the FUN Park at 1:30 p.m. Call 501-745-5278 for details.
Saturday, the Northern Taurids meteor shower peaks with 10 per hour. Look towards the southeast.
Saturday, the hills will be alive with the sound of gunfire as modern gun season opens for deer. Check The Regs for more.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria.
The same day and location, at 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
Next Thursday, the Leonids meteor shower peaks with 15 per hour. Look northeast.
The annual ACRDC Membership Meeting is set for November 19, 4 p.m., at the EHC facility in Rupert. Light refreshments will be served and new board members will be elected.
Louis Jackson missed another year for making molasses due to the early freeze that killed his sugar cane before it was ready for harvest. He’s still having problems with an electrical-hydraulic interface, and cane jamming in the processor. He plans to work on these issues over the winter.
Took my first night walk of the season by half-moon light last week during the first quarter moon. Leaf drop has advanced enough that there is plenty of moonlight reaching down through the trees to my well worn path.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
