Crabtree news

Venus and Jupiter appear to draw closer to each other through the month. Look west after sunset.
Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. For details call 501-745-5278.
On Saturday, 8-10 a.m., is Recycling Day at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same place, 9 a.m., ACCDA meets, followed by the AIM meeting at 10 a.m.
On Monday, the third quarter moon is official at 10 a.m.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
Crow season ends Feb. 20. It’s Thursday through Monday hunting only. Check The Regs for more.
The sixth snowfall of the season in the county’s high country happened last week. While mostly ice, it was spread over three days and made moving around difficult. The famous groundhog indicated there will be 6 more weeks of this, but a weather service says we can expect a warm up before the winter weather comes roaring back.
The old Steve Jackson place, in Crabtree, is now owned by Mitchell and Cynthia Hullum. They’re recently retired and considering starting a community garden to benefit those with food challenges. If you have ideas, or would like to help, give them a call at 352-682-2800.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
