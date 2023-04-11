Crabtree news

On Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., EHC holds its monthly meeting at their facility in Rupert. Interested persons are invited.
On Saturday and Sunday, before first light, the crescent moon pairs with Saturn, low in the southeast.
On Sunday, the Lyrid meteor shower begins and continues through the 29th. The peak is next weekend.
On Monday, the Regular Turkey Season begins and continues through May 7. Check The Regs for details.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
On April 29, ACRDC celebrates 34 years of service to the Alread community with a simple meal and a presentation of accomplishments and memories. The public is invited to come and say goodbye.
The dogwoods and lilacs are blooming and some use that as a sign warm weather crops and tender annuals can be planted out now. Take time to smell the flowers.
Heard the first full-throated and extended, almost a minute, whippoorwill call of the season, a few nights ago. After a brief rest, it started in again with as much gusto as the first effort and continued through several more cycles. The season advances.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
