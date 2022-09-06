Crabtree news

Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Otherwise, call 501-745-5278 for Zoom info.
Friday night, the E-Perseids meteor shower peaks with 5 per hour. Look southwest.
Saturday morning the full Harvest Moon is official at 4:59 a.m. Sometimes October’s full moon is called the Harvest Moon, if it is closer to the fall equinox. In that case September’s is called full Corn Moon.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same location, 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Sunday night the moon and Jupiter pair.
Hunting season has begun for squirrel, rabbit and dove. Check The Regs for details. Before heading into field and forest renew your license, available online with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Regular rounds of precipitation have encouraged much late season flower color, especially the crepe myrtle. They are fast growers and easy to take care of, but need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight for the best flower displays. They can be planted this time of year.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
