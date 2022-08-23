Crabtree news

Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night and Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Saturday, the new moon is official at 3:17 a.m. It will be a dark night.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
It’s time to be planting the fall garden. Read next week’s 12 Months of Gardening column for details.
Broomsedge, often called sage grass, makes for poor forage for cattle and wildlife. They only eat it in its earliest stage. Some call it a noxious and invasive weed. Experiments on controlling it are now going on in a pasture owned by Crabtree’s Glyen Jackson.
Glyen says of the Extension Service test plot projects, there’s “lots of value there.” He also said he has saved much money with their free soil testing. They “make a world of difference“ and “if you don’t know something he’ll find the answers.” Danny Griffin is the VBC County Extension Agent with all the answers. For more on services provided give him a call at 501-745-7117.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.