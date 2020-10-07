This month Mars is brighter than it’s been since 2003. It rises in the east, shines all night in the south and sets in the west. Look for the reddish “star” that’s not twinkling.
EHC meets Thursday, 1:30 p.m., in the Alread FUN Park. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., in Alread. The associated benefit breakfast will not be held.
The ACCDA board meeting will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at the cafeteria. Following will be the Interorganizational Meeting at 11 a.m. Meetings will be held outside if possible. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
As of this writing, the Hobo Dinner and Chilli cook-off was still on the calendar for Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Zion Hill Church. Check ahead for details.
A treat for early risers, next Wednesday, about an hour before first light, bright Venus will pair with a delicately thin crescent moon.
On average, the first frost of the year happens this week, although the weather forecast does not support that this year. And don’t forget your fall garden will grow faster with regular waterings during this dry spell.
Nighttime temperatures have dropped off enough now that I’m not too worried about an encounter with a pit viper on my night walk. But while they maybe moving in the direction of their wintertime dens, they can still be active on warm fall days.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
