Thursday, the Orionid meteor shower peaks with up to 21 per hour.
Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m.
Sunday morning, before first light, the Leonis meteor shower peaks with two per hour. Also, there may be a few stragglers from the Orionids, and Mercury will be reaching its highest point in the sky, about 17 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Sunday starts the required use of ten-digit dialing for local calls.
Next Saturday (30th), RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree for Round 6 of the season. For more info visit their Facebook page or search arscca.org.
Correction: contrary to what was mentioned here last week, the Alread Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event will not be held this year. Organizers say hopefully next year.
Archery season for deer is underway and muzzleloaders have through Sunday. Check The Regs for details.
Last Friday I took my first night walk of the season, without a flashlight, under the light of the first quarter moon with bright Jupiter nearby, and brilliant Venus chasing the last bit of illumination from the set sun. A cold wind blew from the northwest, hinting at the coming winter. I relished it!
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
