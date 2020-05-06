Thursday, the full moon is official at 5:24 a.m. Often called the Flower Moon, Corn Planting Moon and Milk Moon by Native Americans, it will also be the last super moon of the year. Super Moons are closer than usual, hence a bit larger and brighter. This one will be only 224,429 miles away.
The monthly meeting of the Volunteer Fire Department, normally held the first Thursday, has been canceled. For more info call 253-5071.
Recycling Day and The Benefit Breakfast scheduled for Saturday in Alread has been canceled. BUT the same day ...
The Poker Run to support Alread fireworks is a GO! Poker Run sign-up is at 8 a.m. in the FUN Park. It’s $25 for players and $5 for riders and includes a meal. T-shirts will be on sale.
Next Monday, the moon pairs with Jupiter in the southeast before first light. Saturn and then Mars will be further left of Jupiter at the same time.
The Farmer’s Almanac says next Tuesday through Thursday are good days to castrate animals.
I saw Louis Jackson working on his cottonpicker turned sugar cane picker and processor and had to stop to talk. He has decided to try one more year to become the molasses baron of the county. A major modification to his grand experiment is adding rollers to start pressing the cane before it hits the extractor rollers, which is where it jammed up last year. He’s also getting seed from a different source, hoping it will produce less tough stalks. “If I can’t make it work this year, I’m done,” he said. Seems to my memory I’ve heard him say that before.
Chances of frost are behind us. It’s full speed ahead for getting those warm weather crops in the garden.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
