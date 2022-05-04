Thursday thru Saturday, before dawn, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks with 10-30 per hour. Usually faint, so find a dark spot and look southeast. This shower is debris left by Halley’s Comet.
Thursday is the deadline to order your Spring Poker Run T-shirt benefiting the Alread Fireworks. The Run is May 21.
Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For info call 501-253-5071.
Sunday is the last day of Turkey Season. Check The Regs for details.
Sunday, the first quarter moon is official at 7:21 p.m.
May, on average, has more tornadoes than other months. Have access to shelter and a plan.
Organizers of the west Hwy. 16 cleanup were pleased with the turnout and benefits, although pesky insects were also mentioned.
Yes, insect populations are swelling. Here, ticks and mosquito increases have been noted, but more butterflies too. The yellow pollen covers everything. The longview in the forest is gone. And the increasing likelihood of pit viper encounters has ended my night walks without a flashlight.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
