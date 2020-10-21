Early voting is underway now in the county at 1414 Hwy. 65 S., Clinton.
Sunday is the last day of muzzleloader season for deer, until Dec. 2. Check the Regs for details.
Next Thursday, in the east after dusk, the nearly full moon pairs with Mars. At that time, reddish Mars will be above and slightly right of the moon. They stay together all night, but by sunrise the moon will be to the upper left of Mars, in the west.
Organizers of the Alread Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat have decided to cancel this year’s event due to risks related to the coronavirus. Churches are holding services, EHC and AIM are meeting outdoors, as long as weather permits, ACRDC is meeting virtually and ACCDA is meeting in person.
I’ve heard tell of another black panther sighting from a credible source. That makes the third one this year.
I heard, and then finally sighted, my first Canadian Geese of the year headed south. They were way up high, hundreds of them, flying in their energy saving “V” formations.
There is still time to plant trees and shrubs before the cold gets here. Be sure to water during dry spells. And don’t forget the wide varied of spring flowering bulbs available. They can be planted into December. Come spring, you’ll be glad you did.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
