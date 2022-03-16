Thursdays, 9 – 11 a.m., quilting instruction is offered at the EHC facility in Rupert. For details call 501-745-2304.
Thursday, VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday, the full moon is official at 2:18 a.m. It is often called the full Worm Moon, and since it is the last full moon of winter, also called the Lenten Moon.
Sunday is the Spring Equinox, the beginning of spring here and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. Planet wide everyone will receive about 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime.
Sunday through Tuesday, according to The Almanac, is the best time to plant below ground crops.
April 1 is the due date for applications for Alread scholarships. For details contact a member of EHC and ACRDC.
The latest snowfall came and went more quickly than previous ones. We have had snowfalls as late as April in past years.
Found my first imbedded tick of the season after a walk in the woods. Time to start using repellent.
I’ve had a wonderful two years of Dad close by since he moved to Arkansas. One of the last things he said was, “It’s all gone by like a blink,” referring to his life. It reminds me once again of the preciousness of each and every moment we are given.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
