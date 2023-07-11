Crabtree news

On Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Alread EH meets at their facility in Rupert. The interested public is invited. For more call 501-745-5278.
Monday, the New Moon is official at 1:31 p.m. The age-old practice of planting by the moon suggests this day and a few afterwards would be good for planting new crops in the summer garden.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
Next Thursday the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m. It’s open to the public.
WMA deer permit applications are being taken through the end of the month. For details contact AGFC.
Fireflies are out in force now, putting on an incredible display in some locations. Unfortunately, recent surveys show a worldwide decline in their populations.
I wish that could be said for disease carrying mosquitoes. You can help keep them away with repellents, such as DEET; essential oils like lemon eucalyptus, catnip, cinnamon, lemongrass and rose oil; light colored long sleeved shirts and pants; and fans. Always dump the catchwaters where they breed.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
